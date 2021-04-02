Mehbooba laments Indian opposition parties’ silence on revocation of special status

Stresses collective fight against BJP

Srinagar, April 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President, Mehbooba Mufti has lamented silence of the Indian opposition parties on the abrogation of special status of the territory by the Narendra Modi-led Indian govt on 5th of August 2019.

Mehbooba Mufti, talking to reporters outside the PDP headquarters in Srinagar, said, “Unfortunately the experiment done on Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 is now being done in other parts of the country”.

She said, all opposition parties maintained silence when J&K’s special status was scrapped and the state was divided, urging them to get united to fight BJP’s ploy to weaken the federal structure of India. She said that she also wrote to Mamta Banerjee, the chief minister of India’s West Bengal state, insisting her to join the collective battle against the BJP’s plans.

Like this: Like Loading...