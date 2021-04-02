Pakistan condemns unabated extra-judicial killings in IIOJK

Islamabad, April 02 (KMS): Pakistan has strongly condemned the unabated extra-judicial killings of innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters and so-celled cordon and search operation by Indian troops in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

At his weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said these extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris are a clear violation of the humanitarian norms and fundamental precepts of international law.

The spokesperson reiterated Pakistan’s demand for an immediate and transparent judicial inquiry, under international scrutiny, into the extra-judicial killings of all innocent Kashmiris.

The spokesperson welcomed the US Human Rights report regarding human rights situation in IIOJK.

He said Pakistan has never shied away from talks with India but an enabling environment needs to be created for it. He said it is India which vitiated the environment through its illegal and unilateral actions of 5th August 2019 in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. He said there is no change in Pakistan’s position regarding Jammu and Kashmir dispute and with regards to talks with India.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said resolution of Kashmir dispute is a key to move forward and its resolution is imperative for durable peace and stability in the region.

When asked about the third party mediation, the spokesperson said Pakistan has always welcomed the international community’s role including that of the United Nations. He however stressed that any third party effort should be aimed at resolution of outstanding disputes between Pakistan and India.

