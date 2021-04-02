Peace, stability in region linked to Kashmir solution: Inqilabi

Srinagar, April 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Chairman of Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi Jammu and Kashmir, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, has said that Kashmir is the main dispute between Pakistan and India and without its settlement relations of the two countries cannot improve.

Abdul Samad Inqilabi in a statement issued in Srinagar that permanent peace and stability in South Asia depended on just resolution of all disputes, especially the Kashmir conflict.

He paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops in Islamabad and Shopian districts on April 01, 2018. He also paid homage to noted Kashmiri physician, Dr Abdul Ahad Guru, on his martyrdom anniversary. He said, the time is not far when the sacrifices of the Kashmiri martyrs will bring positive results and Kashmir will be freed from Indian yoke.

It may be recalled that on April 01, 2018, Indian troops martyred 13 Kashmiri youth and injured more than 100 others during siege and search operations in Kuch Dora, Dragid and Delgam areas of Islamabad and Shopian districts.

