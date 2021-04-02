PM Imran’s letter to Indian counterpart shows wisdom, vision: Chinese scholar

Picture of the day

Indian troops launch CASO in Sopore

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Beijing, April 02 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan’s letter to Indian counterpart Narendra Modi showed Pakistan’s good wishes and unremitting efforts aimed at enabling durable peace and stability in South Asia.

“This letter depicted the wisdom and vision of PM Khan”, these views were expressed by Cheng Xizhong, Visiting Professor at Southwest University of Political Science and Law and former military diplomat in South Asian countries on Thursday.

“I remember that as soon as Imran Khan came to power in August 2018, he expressed his strong desire to live in harmony with India. In the past two and a half years, Pakistan has repeatedly expressed this desire and made substantial efforts to this end. Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace have been highly praised and unanimously appreciated by the international community,” he said in a statement issued here.

“As we all know, the Kashmir issue is the core issue between India and Pakistan, and also the most intractable issue affecting regional peace and stability. Therefore, lasting peace and stability in South Asia depend on the proper settlement of all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, especially the Jammu and Kashmir dispute,” he added.

He said over the years, the Narendra Modi regime has been undermining relations with neighboring countries and regional peace and stability, which is obvious to all in the international community.

Therefore, India must first take concrete actions to create a favorable environment for constructive and fruitful dialogue with Pakistan, which is crucial. Otherwise, Pakistan will not be able to move forward.

China, he said, has noted that Pakistan is focusing on development and upholding peaceful coexistence with regional countries. China has also noted that Pakistan is actively calling on world leaders, especially those in South Asia, to abandon hatred, prejudice and religious extremism and jointly safeguard regional peace and prosperity.

Working for peace and development is the common aspiration and expectation of the countries in the region.

China supports Pakistan’s adherence to the foreign policies of peace and good neighborliness and is firmly committed to promoting the process of regional peace, and is pleased with Pakistan’s recent positive initiatives with India, he said.


