Shabbir Siddiqui, Dr Guru and Jaleel Andrabi remembered

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Ghulam Nabi Dar in Srinagar's SMHS hospital after the Indian forces fired pellet shotguns during a CASO in Pulwama

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Shabbir Siddiqui, Dr Guru and Jaleel Andrabi remembered

Tributes Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Kotli, April 02 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), today, organised a “Shuhada Conference” (Martyrs Conference) in Kotli to pay tributes to martyrs Syed Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, Dr Abdul Ahad Guru, Jaleel Ahmed Andrabi Advocate, the martyrs of Hazratbal and all other Kashmiri martyrs.

Convener of JKLF, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Zone, Raja Haq Nawaz Khan was chief guest while Convener of Kotli district, Wajid Hussain Chaudhry chaired the conference. Former General Secretary of Kotli district, Dr Liaqat Naqshbandi moderated the conference.

The conference was addressed by Malik Latif, a senior and founding leader of the JKLF UK chapter, Raja Hanif, a senior Saudi Arabia-based party leader, Azam Zia, a senior leader, Ghazi Sajid Bukhari, Ghazi Suhail Ahmed Kataria, Ghazi Raja Farooq, Dubai-based former Gulf Zone President, Khalid Kashmiri, UK-based senior party leader, Sajjad Wasti, former Kotli district President Ashfaq Murshid, Sardar Zohaib, senior leader Khalid Shedai and Raja Asim.

The speakers in their speeches paid rich tributes to all the martyrs of Kashmir and reaffirmed the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the liberation struggle at all costs till complete success. They also reiterated their demand for immediate and unconditional release of all illegally detained Kashmiri political leaders, including party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, who is presently languishing in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail.

The JKLF Zonal Conveners, Mushtaq Pasha (Europe), Chaudhry Yusuf (UK) and Sardar Abid (Gulf) paid homage to Ashfaq Majeed Wani and other martyrs in online conferences due to COVID-19.

Under the aegis of JKLF, a musharia was held in Bagh the other day to pay tributes to Ashfaq Majeed. During the mushaira, prominent poets including Syed Shahbaz Gurdezi, Basharat Tansheet, Asim Salim Butt, Dilshad Arbab, Mushtaq Bukhari, Tariq Butt and Talal Fazil through their poetry paid homage to the martyred freedom leader.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: