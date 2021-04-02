Shabbir Siddiqui, Dr Guru and Jaleel Andrabi remembered

Kotli, April 02 (KMS): The Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), today, organised a “Shuhada Conference” (Martyrs Conference) in Kotli to pay tributes to martyrs Syed Shabbir Ahmed Siddiqui, Dr Abdul Ahad Guru, Jaleel Ahmed Andrabi Advocate, the martyrs of Hazratbal and all other Kashmiri martyrs.

Convener of JKLF, Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Zone, Raja Haq Nawaz Khan was chief guest while Convener of Kotli district, Wajid Hussain Chaudhry chaired the conference. Former General Secretary of Kotli district, Dr Liaqat Naqshbandi moderated the conference.

The conference was addressed by Malik Latif, a senior and founding leader of the JKLF UK chapter, Raja Hanif, a senior Saudi Arabia-based party leader, Azam Zia, a senior leader, Ghazi Sajid Bukhari, Ghazi Suhail Ahmed Kataria, Ghazi Raja Farooq, Dubai-based former Gulf Zone President, Khalid Kashmiri, UK-based senior party leader, Sajjad Wasti, former Kotli district President Ashfaq Murshid, Sardar Zohaib, senior leader Khalid Shedai and Raja Asim.

The speakers in their speeches paid rich tributes to all the martyrs of Kashmir and reaffirmed the Kashmiris’ resolve to continue the liberation struggle at all costs till complete success. They also reiterated their demand for immediate and unconditional release of all illegally detained Kashmiri political leaders, including party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik, who is presently languishing in New Delhi’s infamous Tihar Jail.

The JKLF Zonal Conveners, Mushtaq Pasha (Europe), Chaudhry Yusuf (UK) and Sardar Abid (Gulf) paid homage to Ashfaq Majeed Wani and other martyrs in online conferences due to COVID-19.

Under the aegis of JKLF, a musharia was held in Bagh the other day to pay tributes to Ashfaq Majeed. During the mushaira, prominent poets including Syed Shahbaz Gurdezi, Basharat Tansheet, Asim Salim Butt, Dilshad Arbab, Mushtaq Bukhari, Tariq Butt and Talal Fazil through their poetry paid homage to the martyred freedom leader.

