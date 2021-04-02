Unresolved Kashmir dispute cause of bloodshed in IIOJK: JKPL

Srinagar, April 02 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has said that bloodshed in the territory is the result of non-resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

The JKPL leaders, Molvi Ahmed and Muhammad Amir while addressing a public gathering in South Kashmir said, if India is sincere in stopping the bloodshed in IIOJK, then it should come forward and start a meaningful dialogue with Pakistan and the real representatives of the Kashmiri people for finding a just solution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Party members, Shabbir Ahmed, Fayaz Ahmed and Javaid Ahmed Butt also accompanied Molvi Ahmed and Muhammad Amir.

