APHC expresses concern over recent hike in killing spree in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahamad Gulzar has expressed deep concern over the recent hike in killing spree in IIOJK.

Ghulam Ahamad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the Indian forces were committing the worst kind of human rights violations, on one pretext or the other.

He strongly condemned the use of repressive measures against the civil population, adding that such cheap tactics could not prevent people of the territory from their just struggle for right to self-determination.

The APHC leader urged the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres and other world bodies to take serious note of the widespread killings, third degree methods of physical violence, destruction of property and illegal detentions in IIOJK and build up diplomatic pressure on India to desist from Kashmiris’ genocide and other human rights violations.

He added that it was obligatory for the UN and international community to fulfill their pledges with respect to the United Nations Security Council resolutions on Kashmir and settle the lingering Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, a delegation comprising APHC Working Vice Chairman Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar, General Secretary Molvi Bashir Ahmed, Hurriyat leaders, Khawaja Firdous, Pir Hilal Ahmed and Muhammad Hanif visited the residence of Democratic Freedom League leader in Khiram, Islamabad, and condoled the death of his mother.

On the occasion, the delegates prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Like this: Like Loading...