Arrest of Khan Sopori in IIOJK condemned

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police have arrested senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori.

The police arrested Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, yesterday, and lodged him at a local police station in Sopore.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat AJK leader, Engineer Mirza Mushtaq Shah in a statement condemned the arrest of Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori and harassment of his family members by the Indian police.

He appealed to the civilized world to take notice of the Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and help in release of all illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and activists languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK.

Mirza Mushtaq supported Pakistan’s positive position that peace in the region is only possible after the amicable settlement of the lingering Kashmir dispute and advised all the so-called regional politicians in IIOJK to join the freedom movement and highlight the Indian brutalities in the territory.

Like this: Like Loading...