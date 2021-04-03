Death and destruction by troops in Pulwama denounced

Picture of the day

Ghulam Nabi Dar in Srinagar's SMHS hospital after the Indian forces fired pellet shotguns during a CASO in Pulwama

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Death and destruction by troops in Pulwama denounced

Indian police arrest Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori

ImageSrinagar, April 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly denounced the havoc caused by Indian troops in Kakapora area of Pulwama, yesterday.

The troops martyred three Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation in Kakapora, yesterday. The troops also blasted two residential houses with explosive material and damaged many others during the operation. Several people, including a woman, sustained injuries, some critical, as Indian police and troops resorted to firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters. The police also assaulted the photojournalists who were covering the anti-India demonstrations in the area.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, headed by illegally detained senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in a statement in Srinagar termed the reign of terror unleashed by the troops as the worst display of state terrorism.

Meanwhile, informed sources of regional parties of IIOJK revealed to the media that their leaders including Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, and G A Mir have started mutual contacts to launch an agitation for the restoration of pre-August 05, 2019 situation in the occupied territory. These leaders feel that the BJP has planned to bring to end their political narratives by finishing the identity and the cultural distinction of Jammu and Kashmir. In their recent statements and tweets, these leaders have emphasized that they will fight up to the last to protect Jammu and Kashmir from the cultural onslaught of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Bilal Siddiqui, Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League, and Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement in their statements said that India was suffering from arrogance of power and was using every brutal method to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle. They appealed to the world community to take cognizance of Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, from his residence in Sopore, yesterday. The police lodged Khan Sopori at a local police station.

Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Chooriki Gali area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, today. The operation continued till last reports came in.

APHC leader and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement Chairman, Khawaja Firdous, has welcomed the decision of the Pakistan cabinet linking trade with India to restoration of IIOJK’s special status. He said that under international pressure India often initiated talks with Pakistan to buy time and used cheap tactics to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. KMS


