Death and destruction by troops in Pulwama denounced

Indian police arrest Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly denounced the havoc caused by Indian troops in Kakapora area of Pulwama, yesterday.

The troops martyred three Kashmiri youth during a cordon and search operation in Kakapora, yesterday. The troops also blasted two residential houses with explosive material and damaged many others during the operation. Several people, including a woman, sustained injuries, some critical, as Indian police and troops resorted to firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters. The police also assaulted the photojournalists who were covering the anti-India demonstrations in the area.

The Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party, headed by illegally detained senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, in a statement in Srinagar termed the reign of terror unleashed by the troops as the worst display of state terrorism.

Meanwhile, informed sources of regional parties of IIOJK revealed to the media that their leaders including Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, and G A Mir have started mutual contacts to launch an agitation for the restoration of pre-August 05, 2019 situation in the occupied territory. These leaders feel that the BJP has planned to bring to end their political narratives by finishing the identity and the cultural distinction of Jammu and Kashmir. In their recent statements and tweets, these leaders have emphasized that they will fight up to the last to protect Jammu and Kashmir from the cultural onslaught of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Conference Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Dar, and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Bilal Siddiqui, Jammu and Kashmir National Front, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League, and Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement in their statements said that India was suffering from arrogance of power and was using every brutal method to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle. They appealed to the world community to take cognizance of Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, from his residence in Sopore, yesterday. The police lodged Khan Sopori at a local police station.

Indian troops launched a cordon and search operation in Chooriki Gali area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district, today. The operation continued till last reports came in.

APHC leader and the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Political Movement Chairman, Khawaja Firdous, has welcomed the decision of the Pakistan cabinet linking trade with India to restoration of IIOJK’s special status. He said that under international pressure India often initiated talks with Pakistan to buy time and used cheap tactics to perpetuate its illegal occupation of Jammu and Kashmir. KMS

