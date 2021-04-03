DFP denounces killing of youth in IIOJK, seeks release of detainees

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Ghulam Nabi Dar in Srinagar's SMHS hospital after the Indian forces fired pellet shotguns during a CASO in Pulwama

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

DFP denounces killing of youth in IIOJK, seeks release of detainees

Human Rights Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), headed by illegally detained senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has strongly denounced the killing of three youth by Indian troops in Kakapora area of Pulwama.

The DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the killing of the youth by the occupational troops as the worst display of state terrorism. He expressed serious concern over the unabated bloodshed of Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian forces’ personnel. He said that the systematic killing of the Kashmiri youth was a part of Indian government’s deep-rooted conspiracy to change the demography of IIOJK.

The spokesman said that the trigger-happy Indian troops, deployed in the length and breadth of the occupied territory, had unleashed a reign of terror in the region. He said innocent and educated youth are deliberately targeted and killed mercilessly by the occupational forces during cordon and search operation. He deplored that on one hand, Indian troops were killing people without any reason while on the other, blowing up of residential houses and public properties has become new norm for the troops in IIOJK.

The spokesman also denounced the use of brute force against protesters and harassment of journalists by the Indian forces’ personnel. He said that the world should take cognizance of Indian brutalities and play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute, which is the cause of continued bloodshed in the territory.

Meanwhile, the DFP Acting Chairman, Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, in a statement issued in Islamabad expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, and other Hurriyat leaders languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK.

He urged the world human rights organizations to help in the early release of Kashmiri prisoners as the third wave of corona virus which is being seen as deadlier than the first two waves poses a serious threat to the detainees who have been kept in highly congested prisons declared as COVID-19 hotbeds.


