DFP denounces killing of youth in IIOJK, seeks release of detainees

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party (DFP), headed by illegally detained senior APHC leader, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, has strongly denounced the killing of three youth by Indian troops in Kakapora area of Pulwama.

The DFP spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the killing of the youth by the occupational troops as the worst display of state terrorism. He expressed serious concern over the unabated bloodshed of Kashmiri youth at the hands of Indian forces’ personnel. He said that the systematic killing of the Kashmiri youth was a part of Indian government’s deep-rooted conspiracy to change the demography of IIOJK.

The spokesman said that the trigger-happy Indian troops, deployed in the length and breadth of the occupied territory, had unleashed a reign of terror in the region. He said innocent and educated youth are deliberately targeted and killed mercilessly by the occupational forces during cordon and search operation. He deplored that on one hand, Indian troops were killing people without any reason while on the other, blowing up of residential houses and public properties has become new norm for the troops in IIOJK.

The spokesman also denounced the use of brute force against protesters and harassment of journalists by the Indian forces’ personnel. He said that the world should take cognizance of Indian brutalities and play its role in resolving the Kashmir dispute, which is the cause of continued bloodshed in the territory.

Meanwhile, the DFP Acting Chairman, Mahmood Ahmed Saghar, in a statement issued in Islamabad expressed serious concern over the continued illegal detention of party Chairman, Shabbir Ahmed Shah, and other Hurriyat leaders languishing in different jails of India and IIOJK.

He urged the world human rights organizations to help in the early release of Kashmiri prisoners as the third wave of corona virus which is being seen as deadlier than the first two waves poses a serious threat to the detainees who have been kept in highly congested prisons declared as COVID-19 hotbeds.

