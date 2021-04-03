Farooq Abdullah admitted to hospital in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) President, Dr Farooq Abdullah, has been admitted to the Soura Institute of Medical Sciences hospital in Srinagar.

Farooq Abdullah’s son Omar Abdullah tweeted “Based on the advice of doctors to enable them to better monitor my father, he has been admitted to hospital in Srinagar. Our family remains grateful to everyone for their messages of support and their prayers”.

Reports said that Farooq Abdullah was taken to the Soura hospital’s centre for COVID-19.

