IIOJK’s regional parties to launch agitation for restoration of special status

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leaders of regional parties including Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, Muhammad Yousuf Tarigami, and G A Mir have started mutual contacts to launch an agitation for the restoration of pre-August 05, 2019 situation in the occupied territory.

Informed sources of these parties have revealed to the media that their leaders feel that the BJP has planned to bring to end their political narratives by finishing the identity and the cultural distinction of Jammu and Kashmir.

In their recent statements and tweets, these leaders have emphasized that they would fight up to the last to protect Jammu and Kashmir from the cultural onslaught of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Like this: Like Loading...