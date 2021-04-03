‘India shouldn’t retreat from discussing Kashmir with Pakistan’

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Ghulam Nabi Dar in Srinagar's SMHS hospital after the Indian forces fired pellet shotguns during a CASO in Pulwama

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

‘India shouldn’t retreat from discussing Kashmir with Pakistan’

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Pakistan knows 370 is gone, so India shouldn't shy away from discussing Kashmir: RAW ex-chief - FlipboardNew Delhi, April 03 (KMS): Former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) of India, A.S. Dulat has said that India should not shy away from discussing Kashmir with Pakistan.

A.S. Dulat in a media interview in New Delhi, “I don’t think we should shy away from Kashmir. If Pakistan says it’s a core issue, I don’t think we should have a problem with that.”

He said that Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi should reach out to Kashmiris, including their political representatives, and assure them that statehood will return and democratic processes resume.

According to Dulat, if Modi can greet Imran Khan on Pakistan Day, and wish a “speedy recovery” to National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah after he tested positive for COVID-19, then he can reach out to them for a meaningful dialogue as well.

Dulat’s comments come amid talks of a possible breakthrough in the frosty ties between India and Pakistan. The first sign of a potential thaw in tensions came on 25 February this year when India and Pakistan issued a joint statement agreeing to the strict observance of the 2003 ceasefire along the Line of Control and other sectors.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: