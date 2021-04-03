‘India shouldn’t retreat from discussing Kashmir with Pakistan’

New Delhi, April 03 (KMS): Former chief of the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) of India, A.S. Dulat has said that India should not shy away from discussing Kashmir with Pakistan.

A.S. Dulat in a media interview in New Delhi, “I don’t think we should shy away from Kashmir. If Pakistan says it’s a core issue, I don’t think we should have a problem with that.”

He said that Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi should reach out to Kashmiris, including their political representatives, and assure them that statehood will return and democratic processes resume.

According to Dulat, if Modi can greet Imran Khan on Pakistan Day, and wish a “speedy recovery” to National Conference (NC) President, Farooq Abdullah after he tested positive for COVID-19, then he can reach out to them for a meaningful dialogue as well.

Dulat’s comments come amid talks of a possible breakthrough in the frosty ties between India and Pakistan. The first sign of a potential thaw in tensions came on 25 February this year when India and Pakistan issued a joint statement agreeing to the strict observance of the 2003 ceasefire along the Line of Control and other sectors.

