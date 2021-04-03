Indian police assault photojournalists during anti-India demos in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police assaulted photojournalists during anti-India demonstrations in Kakapora area of Pulwama.

Indian troops martyred three Kashmiri youth, Junaid Ahmed Nengroo, Suhail Nisar Lone and Yawar Ahmed Wani during a cordon and search operation in Kakapora on Friday. The troops also blasted a house with explosive material during the operation. The killings triggered massive anti-India demonstrations in the area. Several people, including a woman, were injured, some of them critically, due to the firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells by Indian police and troops on the demonstrators.

The police also thrashed photojournalists who were covering the anti-India demonstrations.

The photojournalist told media that while discharging their professional duties, they were assaulted by the police. A video in which a policeman was kicking the photojournalist, Qisar Mir, has also gone viral on social media.

A photojournalist, Syed Shahriyar, who was covering the demonstrations tweeted that one policeman pointed a pellet gun and another kicked a local photographer Qisar Mir while chasing away the journalists when they were covering clashes between protesters and Indian forces’ personnel in Pulwama. He said this is the everyday story of a journalist in IIOJK.

