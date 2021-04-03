Indian troops wreak havoc during violent CASO in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops wreaked havoc during a violent cordon and search operation in Kakapora area of Pulwama district on Friday.

The troops martyred three Kashmiri youth identified as Junaid Ahmed Nengroo, Suhail Nisar Lone and Yawar Ahmed Wani during a cordon and search operation in Kakapora on Friday. The troops also blasted two residential houses with explosive material and damaged many others during the operation.

Massive anti-India demonstrations had erupted in the area following the killing of the youth. Several people, including a woman, sustained injuries, some critical, as Indian police and troops resorted to firing of bullets, pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters. The police also assaulted the photojournalists who were covering the anti-India demonstrations in the area.

The pictures of the destruction caused in Kakapora amply depict the brutal face of the Indian troops in the occupied territory.

