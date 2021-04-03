Killing of three youth by Indian troops in Pulwama condemned

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Ghulam Nabi Dar in Srinagar's SMHS hospital after the Indian forces fired pellet shotguns during a CASO in Pulwama

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Killing of three youth by Indian troops in Pulwama condemned

Kashmir Media Service

ImageSrinagar, April 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the killing of three Kashmiri youth and injuring of several persons by Indian troops in Pulwama.

The Indian troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Pulwama. The troops also blasted a house with explosive material during the operation. Several people were injured due to the use of brute force on protesters in the area.

The Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui in his statement in Srinagar, termed the use of force against civilians a reflection of colonial mindset of Indian forces. He said that New Delhi and its forces should remember that no army had won any war against masses fighting for their legal and genuine rights. He saluted the Kashmiri youth for their courage and valour against the mighty occupation and condoled with the bereaved families of the martyrs.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar described the killing of youth by Indian troops as the worst display of state terrorism. Voicing serious concern over the prevailing political and human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said that the Indian forces had turned the valley into a living hell for its residents.

The JKNF spokesman said that the Pulwama episode was an eye-opener for the world to see as how ruthlessly Indian forces were blowing into ashes the residential houses by using explosive material in the territory. He also condemned the use of brute force against civilians and harassment of journalists by the troops in the area.

The General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM), Junaid-ul-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar, condemning the fresh arrest spree by Indian troops in Pulwama, said that India could not suppress the Kashmiris’ liberation movement by using cheap tactics. He added that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for liberation till taking it to its logical conclusion. He said that India wanted to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment through use of brute force but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) Chairman, Ahmad Malik, and General Secretary, Sameena Banoo, in a joint statement issued in Srinagar expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families. They said that the New Delhi’s insensitivity and unrealistic approach are the reasons for this unabated bloodshed in the territory. They also denounced the use of brute force on peaceful protesters and assault on photojournalists by Indian troops.

Meanwhile, the JKYSJL spokesman in a statement strongly denounced the slapping of draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat senior leader Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo in Shopian and termed it as sheer political vendetta.


