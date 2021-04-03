Killing of three youth by Indian troops in Pulwama condemned

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leaders and organizations have strongly condemned the killing of three Kashmiri youth and injuring of several persons by Indian troops in Pulwama.

The Indian troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Pulwama. The troops also blasted a house with explosive material during the operation. Several people were injured due to the use of brute force on protesters in the area.

The Tehreek-e-Muzahamat Chairman, Bilal Ahmed Sidiqui in his statement in Srinagar, termed the use of force against civilians a reflection of colonial mindset of Indian forces. He said that New Delhi and its forces should remember that no army had won any war against masses fighting for their legal and genuine rights. He saluted the Kashmiri youth for their courage and valour against the mighty occupation and condoled with the bereaved families of the martyrs.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar described the killing of youth by Indian troops as the worst display of state terrorism. Voicing serious concern over the prevailing political and human rights situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said that the Indian forces had turned the valley into a living hell for its residents.

The JKNF spokesman said that the Pulwama episode was an eye-opener for the world to see as how ruthlessly Indian forces were blowing into ashes the residential houses by using explosive material in the territory. He also condemned the use of brute force against civilians and harassment of journalists by the troops in the area.

The General Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir Employees Movement (JKEM), Junaid-ul-Islam in a statement issued in Srinagar, condemning the fresh arrest spree by Indian troops in Pulwama, said that India could not suppress the Kashmiris’ liberation movement by using cheap tactics. He added that the people of Kashmir would continue their struggle for liberation till taking it to its logical conclusion. He said that India wanted to suppress the Kashmiris’ freedom sentiment through use of brute force but would never succeed in its nefarious designs.

The Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) Chairman, Ahmad Malik, and General Secretary, Sameena Banoo, in a joint statement issued in Srinagar expressed sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families. They said that the New Delhi’s insensitivity and unrealistic approach are the reasons for this unabated bloodshed in the territory. They also denounced the use of brute force on peaceful protesters and assault on photojournalists by Indian troops.

Meanwhile, the JKYSJL spokesman in a statement strongly denounced the slapping of draconian Public Safety Act (PSA) on Tehreek-e-Hurriyat senior leader Shakeel Ahmad Yatoo in Shopian and termed it as sheer political vendetta.

