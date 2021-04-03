Leaders of IIOJK regional parties demand restoration of arts 370, 35-A

#KashmirisDemandTheirIdentityBack

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leaders of regional parties have called for restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A that granted special status and rights to the territory and rights to its residents.

The National Conference leader, Hasnain Masoodi, in a statement in Srinagar demanded that the government should undo abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A saying that it was a historical blunder and had not achieved anything. He said that revocation of Article 370 was a breach of commitments made to people of Jammu and Kashmir. Masoodi said the decision to revoke Article 370, denuded Jammu and Kashmir of its identity.

The Communist Party of India Marxist (CPI-M) senior leader, Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, in a statement said that the BJP-led Indian government had turned IIOJK into a “virtual prison” and a graveyard.

The President of Jammu and Kashmir Awami National Conference, Khalida Shah, in an interview in Srinagar said that the Indian government was trying to erase the history of IIOJK.

The National Conference additional spokesperson, Sarah Hayat Shah, in a statement in Srinagar said the idea of peace is elusive until the Indian government takes immediate steps to reinstate a sense of entitlement in the people of Jammu and Kashmir by restoring them their democratic rights and trusting them with basic civil liberties. She said the tension along the LoC has decreased as a result of renewed diplomatic outreach by India and Pakistan but internally in IIOJK the situation continues to remain on edge.

