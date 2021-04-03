No trade with India until it revisits 5th August illegal steps in IIOJK: Dr Moeed

Islamabad, April 03 (KMS): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Security, Dr Moeed Yusuf has categorically said there would be no trade with India until it revisits the illegal steps of 5th August 2019 in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Prime Minister Imran Khan at a meeting in Islamabad gave the instructions in this regard, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said the withdrawal of illegal steps by India would only create an enabling environment for dialogue. Pakistan was playing an key role in upholding peace in the whole region, he added.

Dr Moeed Yusuf said Pakistan always desire for peace with India but Kashmir issue would be flash point during the negotiations.

Replying to a question, he said the prime minister has also directed its economic team to extend facilitation for import of sugar and other necessary items from other countries.

