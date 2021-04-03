PM Imran Khan to review Pakistan’s ties with India in a meeting

Islamabad, April 03 (KMS): Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a high-level meeting with Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and senior Foreign Office officials to review Pakistan’s relations with India.

Following recent events, the prime minister will do a comprehensive analysis of the present state of the two countries’ partnership.

Earlier this month, Pakistani and Indian military leaders decided to establish a ceasefire along the Line of Control and in other areas, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent PM Khan a letter wishing him a happy Pakistan Day.

Pakistan’s prime minister also replied to Modi’s message, voicing his desire for regional peace.

The meeting takes place against the background of the Federal Cabinet’s decision to delay the resumption of trade links following the Economic Cooperation Committee’s plan to import sugar and cotton via the Wagah border.

According to a TV report, after the briefing, a decision on the extent of relations with India will be made.

“Decision has also been taken to constitute a cabinet committee for issues relating to trade with India which would give its recommendations on the matter,” the said.

The members of the body would be announced later, it said.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a video statement released after the cabinet meeting on Thursday that the decision to import cotton and yarn from India was addressed in the cabinet.

“Following a debate on the matter, the federal cabinet [has] delayed the decision,” he said, adding that until India does not revoke its August 5, 2019 decision, normalization of relations is out of the question.

