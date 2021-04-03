Russian Foreign Minister’s visit shows success of Pakistan’s foreign policy

Islamabad, April 02 (KMS): Prominent Indian writer and Editor of FORCE, an Indian magazine on national security and defence, Pravin Sawhney, has said that the Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov’s upcoming visit to Pakistan shows Pakistan’s successful foreign policy.

Pravin Sawhney in a tweet said, “Russian foreign minister Lavrov’s visit to Pakistan after India should tell us aplenty about Pak’s successful foreign policy pivoted on prosperity and connectivity. Not that Pakistan has given up on Kashmir. It has found a peaceful way to get there!”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is scheduled to pay a visit to Pakistan from April 6 to 7, Pakistan Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

Pakistani Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said the broad agenda of discussions will include bilateral ties with particular focus on economic cooperation between the two countries. “The two sides will also share their respective perspectives on regional and international issues of mutual interest,” Chaudhri said at his weekly briefing.

Before arriving in Pakistan, Sergei Lavrov will also visit India on a two-day tour starting from Monday (April 05).

