Ties with India can’t be normalized sans Kashmir solution: PM

Islamabad, April 03 (KMS): With regard to the Economic Coordination Committee’s decision to import certain commodities from India, Prime Minister Imran Khan held detailed consultations with the key cabinet members and decided that Pakistan could not go ahead for any trade with India under the current circumstances.

Pakistan has constantly stated that any forward movement requires India to create an enabling environment by revisiting its unilateral and illegal measures of 5th August 2019.

Imran Khan while giving a clear and unequivocal message said that ties with India could not be normalized without giving Kashmiris the right to self-determination.

The sources revealed that the Prime Minister instructed the Ministry of Commerce and his economic team to immediately take steps to facilitate the relevant sectors, value added, apparel and sugar, by finding alternative cheapest sources of import of As per the government sources, various proposals are presented before ECC which considers these suggestions from economic and commercial point of view.

Like this: Like Loading...