Untoo pays tributes to youth martyred in Pulwama

Ghulam Nabi Dar in Srinagar's SMHS hospital after the Indian forces fired pellet shotguns during a CASO in Pulwama

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Untoo pays tributes to youth martyred in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights J&K (IFJHRJK) has paid glowing tributes the youth martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama district.

Indian troops martyred three youth, Junaid Ahmed Nengroo, Suhail Nisar Lone and Yawar Ahmed Wani during a cordon and search operation in Kakapora area of the district on Friday. Several people, including a woman, were also injured due to the firing of brute force on protesters in the area.

The IFJHRJK Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, in a statement, said India is suffering from arrogance of power and has tried every way brutal method to muzzle the voices of Kashmiris but has failed in its nefarious designs.

Ahsan Untoo said situation in the occupied territory is worsening with each passing day as Indian authorities rely on their military might to suppress the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

He also expressed sympathies with those who were injured due to the use of brute force by Indian police and troops in Kakapora. He said that the Indian forces’ personnel did not even spare the women and showered the protesting women with pullets and bullets. This is utterly shameful, he said.

“For the last 75 years, we have seen only the brutal face of India, lived a life of uncertainty, chaos and harassment, have only shouldered the coffins of our dear ones, suffered only death and destruction all around,” he deplored.

The IFJHRJK Chairman also questioned the statement of Inspector General of Kashmir Police who while reacting to the killing of a policeman guarding the residence of a BJP leader, said that one of the attackers was putting up a veil. Untoo said that Anwar Khan, the BJP leader in question, in an interview from Jammu said that the CCTV footage reveals that the attackers were roaming around his residence for the last three days. “If we go by Khan’s statement, then the question that should be asked is: Why did not Khan inform the police and instead went to Jammu?”

Untoo asked that if Khan was not at home, why did those guarding the residence let “the veiled” person enter the premises. He said it looks like a well-thought-out plan to kill the Kashmiris.


