Untoo pays tributes to youth martyred in Pulwama

Srinagar, April 03 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights J&K (IFJHRJK) has paid glowing tributes the youth martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama district.

Indian troops martyred three youth, Junaid Ahmed Nengroo, Suhail Nisar Lone and Yawar Ahmed Wani during a cordon and search operation in Kakapora area of the district on Friday. Several people, including a woman, were also injured due to the firing of brute force on protesters in the area.

The IFJHRJK Chairman, Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, in a statement, said India is suffering from arrogance of power and has tried every way brutal method to muzzle the voices of Kashmiris but has failed in its nefarious designs.

Ahsan Untoo said situation in the occupied territory is worsening with each passing day as Indian authorities rely on their military might to suppress the Kashmiris’ aspirations.

He also expressed sympathies with those who were injured due to the use of brute force by Indian police and troops in Kakapora. He said that the Indian forces’ personnel did not even spare the women and showered the protesting women with pullets and bullets. This is utterly shameful, he said.

“For the last 75 years, we have seen only the brutal face of India, lived a life of uncertainty, chaos and harassment, have only shouldered the coffins of our dear ones, suffered only death and destruction all around,” he deplored.

The IFJHRJK Chairman also questioned the statement of Inspector General of Kashmir Police who while reacting to the killing of a policeman guarding the residence of a BJP leader, said that one of the attackers was putting up a veil. Untoo said that Anwar Khan, the BJP leader in question, in an interview from Jammu said that the CCTV footage reveals that the attackers were roaming around his residence for the last three days. “If we go by Khan’s statement, then the question that should be asked is: Why did not Khan inform the police and instead went to Jammu?”

Untoo asked that if Khan was not at home, why did those guarding the residence let “the veiled” person enter the premises. He said it looks like a well-thought-out plan to kill the Kashmiris.

