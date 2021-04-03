US HR report brings more embarrassment for Modi’s India

india’s futile attempt to ward of criticism

Islamabad, April 03 (KMS): The US State Department’s annual report on human rights brought more embarrassment for fascist Modi’s India as it highlighted human rights violations in the country and New Delhi’s brutal actions in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The report highlighted the extrajudicial killings by Indian troops in IIOJK. It said that following New Delhi’s August 2019 abrogation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian authorities used draconian law, Public Safety Act, to detain local politicians without trial.

Covering the incidents reported in 2020, the US report also mentioned a study by the Jammu and Kashmir Coalition of Civil Society, which reported 229 killings in the first six months of the year. JKCCS also reported 32 extrajudicial killings in the first half of the year in the occupied territory.

On the other hand, India in its reaction tried to downplay the findings of the US report and ward off the criticism.

The Indian ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson said that “we expect that there should be a proper understanding of developments in India”. “This is clearly an internal exercise of the US government, we are not party to it,” he said.

