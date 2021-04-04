20 Indian soldiers killed in attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh

Rajpur, April 04 (KMS): As many as 15 bodies of Indian soldiers were found on Sunday from the site of the gunfight that broke out between security forces and Maoists in central Indian State, Chhattisgarh, taking the toll of dead Indian soldiers to 20.

Five soldiers were confirmed dead and 30 others injured in Bastar region on Saturday, while 21 soldiers were reported missing. Sunday’s count took the toll to 20, Bijapur superintendent of police Kamalochan Kashyap confirmed.

The gunfight that broke out in Terram jungles along the borders of Bijapur and Sukma districts also resulted in the death of a suspected Maoist, officials said.

‘Some security personnel are missing and a search operation is on.

Out of the five personnel, who lost their lives on Saturday, we have recovered the body of two and three are still in the jungle,’ DM Awasthi, Chhattisgarh’s director general of police, said.

More than two dozen weapons have been looted by Naxals from security personnel after the encounter in Chhattisgarh:

Like this: Like Loading...