28 shops gutted in midnight blaze in Baba Reshi

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, at least twenty-eight shops were gutted in midnight blaze in Baba Reshi area of Tangmarg in Baramulla district on Sunday.

Media reports said that during midnight fire, which erupted in the Babar Reshi Market, engulfed at least twenty-eight shops. Three shops were saved due to efforts of Police and Locals.

Meanwhile, a police officer told media men that police appreciated role of locals, especially management of the shrine for helping in dozing off the fire. KMS—5A

