Kashmir Media Service

Ghulam Nabi Dar in Srinagar's SMHS hospital after the Indian forces fired pellet shotguns during a CASO in Pulwama

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

APHC, others denounce killing spree in IIOJK

Kashmir Media Service

Regional parties demand statehood with Articles 370 & 35A

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed deep concern over the hike in killing and arrest spree unleashed by brutal Indian forces in the territory.

APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahamad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the Indian troops were committing the worst kind of human rights violations, on one pretext or the other. He urged the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres and other world bodies to take serious note of the widespread killings, third degree methods of physical violence, destruction of property and illegal detentions in IIOJK. The APHC leader urged the UN and international community to fulfill their pledges with respect to the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the regional political parties in IIOJK have stepped up their demand for restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir with Articles 370 and 35A. Member of Indian Parliament and National Conference leader, Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi along with another member Kunwar Danish Ali while interacting with the media in Srinagar emphasised the need to raise the demand to restore pre 5 August 2019 position in one voice. He stressed that the revocation of Kashmir’s special status caused further alienation among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Tehreek-e-Wahdat Islami and Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in their statement issued in Srinagar said that iron-fist policy being pursued by Modi-led fascist Indian government could not break the resolve of the Kashmiri people for freedom. They welcomed the recent statement of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cabinet decision that no trade would be done with India without restoration of Kashmir’s special status.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested 10 youth during raids and cordon and search operations at different places in Pulwama district. Police along with Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force carried out the raids and searches following the killing of three youth by the troops in Kakapora area of the district on Friday.

At least twenty-eight shops were gutted in midnight blaze in Baba Reshi area of Tangmarg in Baramulla district, today.


