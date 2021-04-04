APHC, others denounce killing spree in IIOJK

Regional parties demand statehood with Articles 370 & 35A

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the All Parties Hurriyat Conference has expressed deep concern over the hike in killing and arrest spree unleashed by brutal Indian forces in the territory.

APHC Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahamad Gulzar in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that the Indian troops were committing the worst kind of human rights violations, on one pretext or the other. He urged the United Nations Secretary General, António Guterres and other world bodies to take serious note of the widespread killings, third degree methods of physical violence, destruction of property and illegal detentions in IIOJK. The APHC leader urged the UN and international community to fulfill their pledges with respect to the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the regional political parties in IIOJK have stepped up their demand for restoration of statehood of Jammu and Kashmir with Articles 370 and 35A. Member of Indian Parliament and National Conference leader, Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi along with another member Kunwar Danish Ali while interacting with the media in Srinagar emphasised the need to raise the demand to restore pre 5 August 2019 position in one voice. He stressed that the revocation of Kashmir’s special status caused further alienation among the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League, Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement, Tehreek-e-Wahdat Islami and Islami Tanzeem-e-Azadi in their statement issued in Srinagar said that iron-fist policy being pursued by Modi-led fascist Indian government could not break the resolve of the Kashmiri people for freedom. They welcomed the recent statement of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cabinet decision that no trade would be done with India without restoration of Kashmir’s special status.

On the other hand, Indian police arrested 10 youth during raids and cordon and search operations at different places in Pulwama district. Police along with Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force carried out the raids and searches following the killing of three youth by the troops in Kakapora area of the district on Friday.

At least twenty-eight shops were gutted in midnight blaze in Baba Reshi area of Tangmarg in Baramulla district, today.

