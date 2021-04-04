Body of man recovered from cab in Budgam

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, body of a man was recovered from a cab in the central Kashmir district of Budgam, today.

Reports said that panic gripped Daharmuna village when some locals saw the body of a man inside a cab at the main road in Budgam. The locals immediately informed the police and a team was rushed to the area and the body was taken away.

The deceased was later identified as Ali Muhammad, a resident of Magam in Budgam.

Police have registered a case and initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause of the death.

After completing all the legal and medical formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives for the last rites.

