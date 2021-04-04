Death, destruction spree by Indian troops in IIOJK condemned

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat leader, Javaid Ahmad Mir has strongly condemned the ongoing spree of death and destruction unleashed by Indian forces in Pulwama.

Javaid Ahmad Mir in a statement issued in Srinagar deplored that dozens of Kashmiri youths had been arrested by Indian forces in night raids in Pulwama and other parts of south Kashmir.

He said, Kashmir is a nuclear flashpoint and the people of Kashmir and the whole South East Asia is on the nuclear edge. It is unfortunate that in this situation in IIOJK the world community has become a silent spectator.

Javaid Ahmad Mir also expressed concern over the plight of Kashmiri political detainees languishing in different jails of India and the occupied territory and demanded their immediate release.

