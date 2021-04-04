IIOJK HC quashes PSA detention of two youth

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the High Court has quashed the illegal detention orders issued under draconian Public Safety Act (PSA), against two youth.

A bench of Justice Rajesh Oswal, while quashing the PSA ordered the authorities to release the youth forthwith if not required in any other case.

Quashing detention order of one Zubair Ahmad Laway from Kulgam, Justice Rajnesh Oswal said that he was ordered to be detained on the basis of three FIRs registered in 2016 but nothing has been stated if he indulged in any illegal activity till 2019 when PSA order was passed by the deputy commissioner.

The court also quashed detention order, also passed in 2019 by Deputy Commissioner of Srinagar against one Bashir Ahmad Butt.

