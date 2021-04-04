Indian police arrest 10 persons in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police have arrested 10 persons during raids and cordon and search operations at different places in Pulwama district.

Police along with Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force carried out the raids and searches following the killing of three youth by the troops during a violent CASO in Kakapora area of the district on Friday. The troops also blasted a house with explosive material during the operation.

The martyred youth were identified as Suhail Lone, Nissar Lone and Junaid

The police have claimed that the arrested youth were involved in ’stone pelting’ on Indian forces deployed near Kakapora.

