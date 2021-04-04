Indian troops continue to wreak havoc during CASOs in IIOJK

#DreadedCASOsInIIOJK

Islamabad, April 04 (KMS: Indian troops continue to wreak havoc during so-called cordon and search operations in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

A research report released by Kashmir Media Service, today, said that CASOs are launched to cause death and destruction in the territory. In latest one, three Kashmiri youth were martyred and residential houses blasted by the troops in Kakapora area of Pulwama district.

Indian troops don’t spare even children and women during dreaded operations. The report said that violent CASOs and raids are just a pretext to harass and hunt down the Kashmiris. Curfews, crackdowns, raids and CASOs have become a norm in the militarized territory, it added.

The report said that Indian brutal measures against the IIOJK people would further worsen the already grim situation but Kashmiris were determined to pursue the freedom struggle against all odds and the dreaded operations will fail to subdue the Kashmiris.

The report maintained that humiliating defeat was destined for India and victory of the Kashmiris is a foregone conclusion in the occupied territory. The fascist Modi-led Indian regime’s iron-fist policy in IIOJK is a challenge to the world community which should take a strict notice against the Indian state terrorism in the territory.

