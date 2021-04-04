Masoodi says Aug 5, 2019 move against people of IIOJK, India

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): Member of Indian Parliament from Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Hasnain Masoodi has strongly demanded the withdrawal of illegal move of August 5, 2019 by India, saying that it did not go well with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hasnain Masoodi along with another member of Indian Parliament Kunwar Danish Ali while interacting with the media in Srinagar said that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A caused further alienation among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He pointed out that this alienation can only be removed by protecting the rights of over 12.5 million Kashmiris. He asked India to fulfill pledges made by its leadership with the people of Kashmir and undo all the present and past mistakes in this regard.

While giving details of the violent actions in IIOJK post August 5, 2019, Masoodi said that the move has neither been in the interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, nor the people of India. “Over 100 civilians have been killed and villages destroyed since then,” he added. He termed these incidents as a conspiracy to intimidate the Kashmiri masses and leadership into submission.

Masoodi asked the Indian government why it has started seeing the same Farooq Abdullah as a traitor whom it has been asking him in the past to represent India in Geneva and New York. He described it as a tactic to force the Kashmiri leadership into surrender to what New Delhi has done in Kashmir on and after August 5, 2019. He said Kashmiri leadership cannot endorse Modi government’s steps in IIOJK as people of Kashmir are against the revocation of Kashmir’s special status.

Kunwar Danish Ali on the occasion said, he has been raising his voice for the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir in Indian parliament and will continue to do so in the future, as well.

