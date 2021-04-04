Masoodi says Aug 5, 2019 move against people of IIOJK, India

Picture of the day

Ghulam Nabi Dar in Srinagar's SMHS hospital after the Indian forces fired pellet shotguns during a CASO in Pulwama

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Masoodi says Aug 5, 2019 move against people of IIOJK, India

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): Member of Indian Parliament from Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir Hasnain Masoodi has strongly demanded the withdrawal of illegal move of August 5, 2019 by India, saying that it did not go well with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Hasnain Masoodi along with another member of Indian Parliament Kunwar Danish Ali while interacting with the media in Srinagar said that the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A caused further alienation among the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He pointed out that this alienation can only be removed by protecting the rights of over 12.5 million Kashmiris. He asked India to fulfill pledges made by its leadership with the people of Kashmir and undo all the present and past mistakes in this regard.

While giving details of the violent actions in IIOJK post August 5, 2019, Masoodi said that the move has neither been in the interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, nor the people of India. “Over 100 civilians have been killed and villages destroyed since then,” he added. He termed these incidents as a conspiracy to intimidate the Kashmiri masses and leadership into submission.

Masoodi asked the Indian government why it has started seeing the same Farooq Abdullah as a traitor whom it has been asking him in the past to represent India in Geneva and New York. He described it as a tactic to force the Kashmiri leadership into surrender to what New Delhi has done in Kashmir on and after August 5, 2019. He said Kashmiri leadership cannot endorse Modi government’s steps in IIOJK as people of Kashmir are against the revocation of Kashmir’s special status.

Kunwar Danish Ali on the occasion said, he has been raising his voice for the rights of people of Jammu and Kashmir in Indian parliament and will continue to do so in the future, as well.


