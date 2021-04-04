Picture of the day

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

TWI asks India to give positive response to Pak efforts on Kashmir

Activities Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Wahdat Islamic (TWI) has welcomed the recent statement of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cabinet decision that no trade will be made with India without restoration of Kashmir’s special status.

A statement issued by the TWI after its meeting in Srinagar with senior party leader, Gulshan Abbas in chair said that the efforts of Pakistan for highlighting the Kashmir dispute and Indian state terrorism in IIOJK were discussed in the meeting.

The party leader speaking on the occasion said that it was a fact that the real reason for tension between Pakistan and India was the Kashmir dispute and without its settlement it was not possible to improve the relationship between the two countries.

The TWI leaders said that India should give up its intransigence on Kashmir dispute and read writing on the wall, adding that India should give positive response to the efforts of Pakistan for resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

They also condemned the killing of three youth and blasting residential houses in Kakpora area of Pulwama district by Indian troops on Friday. The troops also injured several youth including a woman.

The leaders deplored that India had crossed all the limits of atrocities in the occupied territory but it would never succeed in its sinister designs and the people of Kashmir would continue their just struggle for right to self-determination till taking it to its logical conclusion.

On the occasion, the participants of the meeting prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls of youth martyred by Indian troops. They also prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.

The TWI Srinagar district President, Shabir Hussein Dar and Majlis-e-Shura, member Nazeer Ali were also present in the meeting.


