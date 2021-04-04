TWI asks India to give positive response to Pak efforts on Kashmir

Srinagar, April 04 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Tehreek-e-Wahdat Islamic (TWI) has welcomed the recent statement of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and the cabinet decision that no trade will be made with India without restoration of Kashmir’s special status.

A statement issued by the TWI after its meeting in Srinagar with senior party leader, Gulshan Abbas in chair said that the efforts of Pakistan for highlighting the Kashmir dispute and Indian state terrorism in IIOJK were discussed in the meeting.

The party leader speaking on the occasion said that it was a fact that the real reason for tension between Pakistan and India was the Kashmir dispute and without its settlement it was not possible to improve the relationship between the two countries.

The TWI leaders said that India should give up its intransigence on Kashmir dispute and read writing on the wall, adding that India should give positive response to the efforts of Pakistan for resolution of the lingering Kashmir dispute.

They also condemned the killing of three youth and blasting residential houses in Kakpora area of Pulwama district by Indian troops on Friday. The troops also injured several youth including a woman.

The leaders deplored that India had crossed all the limits of atrocities in the occupied territory but it would never succeed in its sinister designs and the people of Kashmir would continue their just struggle for right to self-determination till taking it to its logical conclusion.

On the occasion, the participants of the meeting prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls of youth martyred by Indian troops. They also prayed for early recovery of the injured persons.

The TWI Srinagar district President, Shabir Hussein Dar and Majlis-e-Shura, member Nazeer Ali were also present in the meeting.

