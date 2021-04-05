BJP’s new era claim after Article 370 is a farce: Harsh Dev

Picture of the day

Massive anti-India demos, clashes in Pulwama

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

BJP’s new era claim after Article 370 is a farce: Harsh Dev

Demography Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

Jammu, April 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) Chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh has said that the claims by ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in India that abrogation of Article 370 has ushered in a ‘new era of dawn’ have proved a farce.

Addressing a public meeting at Moutlian Nagrota in Samba area of Jammu region, he regretted that IIOJK had faced worst ever crisis during the past few years. “The development inertia, the crashing economy, back breaking inflation, soaring unemployment, resentment among farmers and border dwellers, bourgeoning culture of corruption etc have made the situation from bad to worse in J&K”, said Singh.

Referring to the border conflicts and resultant losses of lives and property”, Singh rued that factual reports had laid bare the ground realities and punctured the government’s peace claims.


