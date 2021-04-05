BJP’s new era claim after Article 370 is a farce: Harsh Dev

Jammu, April 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) Chairman and former minister Harsh Dev Singh has said that the claims by ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in India that abrogation of Article 370 has ushered in a ‘new era of dawn’ have proved a farce.

Addressing a public meeting at Moutlian Nagrota in Samba area of Jammu region, he regretted that IIOJK had faced worst ever crisis during the past few years. “The development inertia, the crashing economy, back breaking inflation, soaring unemployment, resentment among farmers and border dwellers, bourgeoning culture of corruption etc have made the situation from bad to worse in J&K”, said Singh.

Referring to the border conflicts and resultant losses of lives and property”, Singh rued that factual reports had laid bare the ground realities and punctured the government’s peace claims.

