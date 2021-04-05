Effigy of blasphemer Hindu priest burnt in New Delhi

New Delhi, April 05 (KMS): A powerful protest demonstration was held in New Delhi to condemn a Hindu priest, Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati, for his blasphemous utterances against the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Saraswati is head priest at Dasna Devi Temple in New Delhi who made profane remarks while speaking at the Press Club of India, New Delhi.

People from different walks of life participated in the protest. They burnt the effigy of the priest and demanded of police to arrest him and accord him stern punishment. The protesters said that the utterances of Saraswati speak volumes about filthy mentality of the RSS and BJP demagogues and maintained that the priest deliberately committed the heinous crime at the behest of the Hindutva forces to hurt Muslim feelings and sentiments.

The protesters deplored that no action is being taken despite the fact that such blasphemous acts are occurring repeatedly.

