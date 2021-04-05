Families protest against detainees’ plight in jails

Srinagar, April 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the families of illegally detained youth staged protest demonstrations against the continued detention of their relatives.

The relatives of prisoners held protests in different areas of Pulwama.

The relatives, while protesting against the illegal detention of several youth including students, said that the authorities are not providing them medical facility.

They expressed concern over their deteriorating health and said that Indian police arrested them when they were studying in India. They added that the authorities were also not providing them legal way for their release.

The families said that their lives are in danger due to lack of facilities in jails and spread of Covid-19 in India and demanded their immediate release.

