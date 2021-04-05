Human rights question seems to be orphan, says Farooq Rehmani

Picture of the day

Massive anti-India demos, clashes in Pulwama

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Human rights question seems to be orphan, says Farooq Rehmani

Kashmir Media Service

Islamabad, April 05 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has castigated India’s military operations and catch and kill and fake encounter policy in occupied Jammu and Kashmir even after the revived 2003 ceasefire agreement across the Line of Control.

Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said, despite thaw between the India and Pakistan, the inhabitants of the occupied region haven’t seen benefits of the understanding. “Kashmir looks to be a question of orphans as India has a free hand to brutalize the population under her illegal occupation,” he said.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani cited examples of some fresh brutal killings and torching of houses in Shopian and Kulgam localities where youth were targeted and slaughtered in the name of fake encounters, people were forced to protest against the military barbarism but the dead bodies of 3 civilian youth were taken to faraway places of north to be buried there without permission of their parents. He said the parents had dug graves for their near and dear ones, but the dead bodies weren’t handed to them for their last funeral rites. He urged the UNCHR to intervene in and recover the martyred sons and impose ban on any such burial of targeted youths outside of their local graveyards.

He said that the Kashmir must be considered to be the question of the right of self-determination and no other approach or policy should undermine this age-old concept of freedom of Jammu and Kashmir. He said no doubt that peace and the regional stability were of paramount importance but equally life, honour and property of the people inside IIOJK needed peace and safety and impunity should end.


