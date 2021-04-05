Human rights question seems to be orphan, says Farooq Rehmani

Islamabad, April 05 (KMS): The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir People’s Freedom League, Muhammad Farooq Rehmani, has castigated India’s military operations and catch and kill and fake encounter policy in occupied Jammu and Kashmir even after the revived 2003 ceasefire agreement across the Line of Control.

Farooq Rehmani in a statement issued in Islamabad said, despite thaw between the India and Pakistan, the inhabitants of the occupied region haven’t seen benefits of the understanding. “Kashmir looks to be a question of orphans as India has a free hand to brutalize the population under her illegal occupation,” he said.

Muhammad Farooq Rehmani cited examples of some fresh brutal killings and torching of houses in Shopian and Kulgam localities where youth were targeted and slaughtered in the name of fake encounters, people were forced to protest against the military barbarism but the dead bodies of 3 civilian youth were taken to faraway places of north to be buried there without permission of their parents. He said the parents had dug graves for their near and dear ones, but the dead bodies weren’t handed to them for their last funeral rites. He urged the UNCHR to intervene in and recover the martyred sons and impose ban on any such burial of targeted youths outside of their local graveyards.

He said that the Kashmir must be considered to be the question of the right of self-determination and no other approach or policy should undermine this age-old concept of freedom of Jammu and Kashmir. He said no doubt that peace and the regional stability were of paramount importance but equally life, honour and property of the people inside IIOJK needed peace and safety and impunity should end.

