Mehbooba calls for fighting India’s onslaught against IIOJK people collectively

Srinagar, April 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Democratic Party President and former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti while dismissing speculations about any rift in Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD has stressed the need for more unity to meet the challenge of Indian onslaught against the people of Jammu and Kashmir “head-on collectively”.

The PDP chief in a media interview in Srinagar said, “A coalition of this kind will take time to settle down,” terming the recent rumblings in the alliance expected “teething troubles”.

Her comments come in the backdrop of the exit of one of the PAGD constituents, the Peoples Conference.

The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), a grouping of the National Conference, the PDP, the People’s Conference, the CPI-M, the CPI, the Awami National Conference and the JKPM, was formed last October ahead of the District Development Council elections.

“…teething problems were expected as far as the PAGD is concerned. We have been traditional rivals. A coalition of this kind will take time to settle down. But seeing the Indian government’s onslaught against the people of Jammu and Kashmir, there is no alternative but to take them head-on collectively as a unit,” she said.

