Mirwaiz completes 20 months under illegal house detention: Forum

Srinagar, April 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Hurriyat forum has said that its Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has completed 20 months under illegal house detention.

Hurriyat forum in a statement issued in Srinagar on Monday said that he was put under house arrest on August 4, 2019, a day before the Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed Kashmir’s special status and imposed military siege in the territory.

It said that it had been repeatedly demanding the release of its chairman, who was detained at his home, his basic human and civil rights and liberties being suspended by the authorities.

“As the holy month of Ramadan draws near, it once again asks the authorities to release the Mirwaiz and all other illegally detained Hurriyat leaders and youth, who are arbitrarily detained in various jails and detention centres across the territory and in various states of India,” the statement said.

“As is the centuries-old tradition, its chairman being the Mirwaiz of Kashmir has religious obligations to be fulfilled, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan. So until he is released from home detention he cannot carry them out,” it said.

“So we urge the authorities to release him and all other prisoners without delay and allow the people of Kashmir to observe the holy month of Ramadan with their loved ones and without creating obstacles and hurting the sentiments of Muslims by keeping the Mirwaiz under detention,” added the statement.

