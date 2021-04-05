Mother, son charred to death as six houses gutted in Srinagar

Srinagar, April 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a 40-year-old woman and her son were burnt to death after their house caught fire in Srinagar.

Tt least six residential houses were gutted during intervening night of Sunday and Monday in Haftchinar area of Srinagar.

In the incident, Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh’s wife identified as Ajmeera (40), his son Mohammad Abbass Sheikh (6), died on the spot. The two were taken to the Srinagar’s SMHS hospital where they were declared brought dead.

Medical Superintendent SMHS, Dr. Nazir Choudhary told that the mother and son were declared brought dead at the hospital. The cause of fire is being ascertained, officials said.

Meanwhile, a massive fire has swept through a Rohingya refugee camp in Jammu’s Maruti Mohalla gutting dozens of shanties.

