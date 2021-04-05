Rafale maker bribed 1m Euros to middleman for India deal: report

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Massive anti-India demos, clashes in Pulwama

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Archive: Current Month

April 2021
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Archives

Rafale maker bribed 1m Euros to middleman for India deal: report

Uncategorized Add comments
Kashmir Media Service

New Delhi, April 05 (KMS): French aircraft manufacturer Dassault Aviation had paid one million Euros to an Indian company owned by a middleman, being investigated for another defence deal in India, in connection with the €7.87-billion Rafale deal between India and France in 2016, French anti-corruption agency Agence Française Anticorruption (AFA) found in its audit.

“That middleman is now accused of money laundering in India in another defence deal. The company said the money was used to pay for the manufacture of 50 large replica models of Rafale jets, even though the inspectors were given no proof that these models were made. Yet, against all apparent logic, the AFA decided not to refer the matter to prosecutors,” according to a French media report.

Dassault had provided AFA with a “proforma invoice” dated March 30, 2017, supplied by an Indian company called Defsys Solutions, which, according to the AFA investigation report, was related to 50% of the total order (€1,017,850), for the manufacture of 50 models of the Rafale C, with a price per unit of €20,357.

However, the report said Dassault was unable to provide the AFA with a “single document showing that these models existed and were delivered, and not even a photograph” when AFA inspectors subsequently found these details in mid-October 2018 and asked the company for an explanation. “The inspectors thus suspected that this was a bogus purchase designed to hide hidden financial transactions,” it said.

Defsys Solutions is one of Dassault’s sub-contractors in India for the Rafale deal. However, the company with 170 employees is not a specialist in making models and instead assembles flight simulators and optical and electronic systems for the aeronautical industry, often under licence for foreign companies, according to the report.

In addition, the company belongs to the Gupta family, one of whom is being investigated in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal. Sushen Mohan Gupta was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March 2019 for kickbacks in the AgustaWestland deal and later released on bail.

Mr. Gupta is also alleged to have worked for Dassault and obtained confidential documents from the Defence Ministry in India.

Rafale was originally shortlisted in the Medium Multi-Role Contract Aircraft (MMRCA) deal for 126 jets, but the deal got held up over pricing and technology transfer issues.


Leave a Reply

Kashmir Media Service | Login
%d bloggers like this: