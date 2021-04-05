Transfer of 500 kanals of land to Hindu temple illegal: JKYSJL

Srinagar, April 05 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Youth Social and Justice League (JKYSJL) has said that allotting around 500 kanals of land to a Hindu Temple Organization – Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Trust is illegal and unconstitutional.

JKYSJL Chairman Ahmad Malik and Sameena Banoo in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said, a vast majority of the people of Jammu and Kashmir have a feeling that India has no authority to allot the IIOJK’s land to any Indian or other organization.

By allotting this land, the Modi led fascist Hindu regime wants to change the Muslim Majority of the territory, JKYSJL leaders said.

