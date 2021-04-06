APHC-AJK holds anti-India demo in Islamabad

Islamabad, April 06 (KMS): An anti-India protest demonstration was held outside the National Press Club in Islamabad, today.
The protest was organized by All Parties Hurriyat Conference Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) chapter.
The participants of the demonstration on the occasion expressed concern over the continued detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists despite ravages of COVID-19. They urged the United Nations to prevail upon India to release all Kashmiri political detainees languishing in Indian jails and play its role in the resolution of the Kashmir dispute.