Chhattisgarh incident belies India’s claim about Kashmir movement

Kashmiris carrying on indigenous freedom struggle: experts

Srinagar, April 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political analysts and experts have said the recent attack on Indian troops in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh has further belied the New Delhi’s claim that the ongoing freedom movement in the occupied territory is foreign sponsored.

At least 22 Indian troops were killed in an attack by Maoists in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh recently.

The political analysts and experts in their media interviews in Srinagar maintained that liberation movements have been going on in several Indian states and the locals are fighting the brutal Indian Army and paramilitaries to get their homelands liberated from the Indian yoke. They questioned that if as per India’s claim, the Kashmir freedom movement is foreign sponsored, then who is sponsoring the freedom movements in Indian states of Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

They pointed out that India has always attempted to defame the Kashmiris’ indigenous freedom struggle by linking it to terrorism.

