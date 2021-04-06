Chhattisgarh incident belies India’s claim about Kashmir movement

Picture of the day

Kashmir Media Service

Massive anti-India demos, clashes in Pulwama

Radio Sada e Hurriyat

HR Violations

(From Jan 1989 till 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings* 95,758
Custodial killings* 7,169
Civilian arrested 161,580
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 110,400
Women Widowed 22,925
Children Orphaned 107,814
Women gang-raped / Molested 11,236
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody
(Mar 2021)
Total Killings 11
Custodial killings* 3
Tortured/Injured 51
Pellet Injured : 0
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 0
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 0
Civilian arrested 110
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 12
Women Widowed 1
Children Orphaned 1
Women gang-raped / Molested 1
*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody​

Casualties : Jan 2015 till Mar 2021

Casualties from Jan 2015 till Mar 2021
After BJP assumed power in IIOJK
Total Killings 1620
Custodial Killings* 143
Tortured/Injured 32494
Civilian arrested 33605
Arson (Houses etc) 4370
Kidnapped or Missing 11
Women Widowed 133
Children Orphaned 304
Women disgraced / Molested 1107

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Atrocities Post 5 Aug 2019

 
Total Killings 325
Custodial Killings* 41
Tortured/Injured 1753
Total pellet Injured 446
Persons whose sight in one eye has damaged 19
Persons whose one or both eyes are injured 144
Civilian arrested 14636
Arson (Houses etc) 1008
Women Widowed 17
Children Orphaned 39
Women disgraced / Molested 106

*Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Casualties Post-Burhan

(From 8 July 2016 - 31 Mar 2021)
Total Killings * 1366
Custodial Killings 101
Tortured/Injured 29492
Inured by pellets 11400
Eye-sight damaged
(Partially)		 2000
Arrested 26525
Structures Arsoned/Destroyed 4322
Women Widowed 108
Children Orphaned 244
Women gang-raped / Molested 1043
 *Including killings in fake encounters, extra-judicial operations and custody

Chhattisgarh incident belies India’s claim about Kashmir movement

Kashmir Media Service

Kashmiris carrying on indigenous freedom struggle: experts

Srinagar, April 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political analysts and experts have said the recent attack on Indian troops in the Indian state of Chhattisgarh has further belied the New Delhi’s claim that the ongoing freedom movement in the occupied territory is foreign sponsored.

At least 22 Indian troops were killed in an attack by Maoists in Bastar region of Chhattisgarh recently.

The political analysts and experts in their media interviews in Srinagar maintained that liberation movements have been going on in several Indian states and the locals are fighting the brutal Indian Army and paramilitaries to get their homelands liberated from the Indian yoke. They questioned that if as per India’s claim, the Kashmir freedom movement is foreign sponsored, then who is sponsoring the freedom movements in Indian states of Chhattisgarh, Punjab, Tripura, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh.

They pointed out that India has always attempted to defame the Kashmiris’ indigenous freedom struggle by linking it to terrorism.


