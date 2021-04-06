Congress leader lifts the veil on BJP’s evil designs in IIOJK

Jammu, April 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, former puppet minister and senior Congress leader, Raman Bhalla has said that failures of Bharatiya Janata Party are visible on all the fronts while uncertainty, chaos and confusion are the gifts of this government to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Interacting with a group of people in Jammu, Bhalla said that BJP government lacks direction in the absence of pro-people agenda. He said that the Kashmiri youth are suffering due to the wrong policies of the BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir.

He cautioned the youth about the evil designs of BJP-led communal and divisive forces who are constantly on a lookout for opportunities to strike and create hatred in the territory. Bhalla said that Congress will continue to raise the issues of public concerns at all levels and fight for the cause of general public.

The Congress leader added that the Modi government dedicated itself to destroying the secular fabric of society. It blatantly attacked the very foundations of the Constitution and destroyed the federal structure of India. He said that Constitution was subverted when Jammu and Kashmir was divided, taking the entire world by surprise. This move destroyed J&K politically and economically, he added.

