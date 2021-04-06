Indian authorities stop Kashmiri students to visit Pakistan

New Delhi, April 06 (KMS): The Indian authorities stopped Kashmiri students, studying in Pakistan, from flying to Dubai en route to Islamabad despite having valid travel documents.

Three such Kashmiri medical students who were travelling to Pakistan through Dubai, in a media interview, said that they were stopped by the Indian authorities at Delhi airport on the pretext of having no NOCs from the Indian Home Ministry.

Earlier, last month, the authorities stopped hundreds of Kashmiri students at Attari in Indian Punjab when they tried to enter Pakistan. The students had all travel documents.

This time, the students tried to enter Pakistan via Dubai, but were stopped by Indian authorities at Delhi airport and were asked to get NOCs from the Indian Home Ministry. The students were denied travelling to Pakistan by Modi-led fascist Indian government in a bid to ruin their careers and add miseries to the hapless students and their families.

