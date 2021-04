Srinagar, April 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian police re-arrested ailing senior Hurriyat leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, from his home in Sopore, today.

Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori was released from illegal detention only yesterday. Earlier, he was arrested by the Indian police on last Friday.

Indian authorities are victimizing the octogenarian leader for his stance regarding the settlement of the Kashmir dispute under the relevant UN resolutions.

