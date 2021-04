Srinagar, April 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, an Indian soldier committed suicide in Srinagar.

The soldier of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) ended his life by jumping from 5th floor of the building of his camp in Dignibal area of the city.

This incident raised the number of such deaths amongst Indian troops and police personnel to 499 in IIOJK since January 2007 till date.

Like this: Like Loading...