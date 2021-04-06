Indian troops arrest several youth in IIOJK

Srinagar, April 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops along with paramilitary forces arrested several youth including two females during violent cordon and search operations in different areas of the territory.

The troops arrested over half dozen people including Malik Umaid, Ihsan-ul-Haq, Tabasum and Anjum Bano in Sopore, Badgam and Kulgam areas.

An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was recovered and defused in Khanyar area of Srinagar City, a police official told media men in Srinagar. “An IED was found in the steel box, which was defused later,” he said.

Meanwhile, Indian troops conducted cordon and search operations in several areas of Srinagar, Shopian, Pulwama, Islamabad and Baramulla districts.

