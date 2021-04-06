Pak-India talks way forward to plug disagreements: Indian General

Srinagar, April 06 (KMS): In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, retired Indian Army General SA Hasnain has said that dialogue between Pakistan and India is the way forward to plug all the disagreements.

Speaking at an event organized by the Indian defence officials for family members of dead forces personnel in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, Lt. Gen. SA Hasnain said that dialogue is potent to settle down the things.

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of the event, the former Indian Army officer said that “I am very connected to the peace of Kashmir and with dialogue everything will be good and settled.”

Recalling the service days rendered in Baramulla district, the former GoC of Srinagar 15 Corps said that “I was posted in Uri when the two governments of India and Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire along the borders and even at the time of Karavan-e-Aman between the two nations.”

He maintained that everything must start with a dialogue in the valley with a new beginning.

Like this: Like Loading...